Don Bradman no match for Yashasvi Jaiswal; Opener unlocks special feat vs West Indies in Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Test career continues to prosper. In the second Test match against West Indies at Delhi, the Indian opener stacked up another ton. He continued in what has been a trademark of his still young career towards a bigger score. Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after completing 150 runs during the first day of the Second Test vs West Indies.(Hindustan Times)

At stumps on Day 1 in the match, Jaiswal stands unbeaten at 173 and is poised for a big score. Notably, this was just the seventh Test Hundred for the batter, and he has converted five of these Hundreds to 150-plus scores. Quite a stunning achievement, and the century against West Indies in the ongoing game has placed him at the top of an elite list, even ahead of the great Don Bradman.

The big hundred signal

When it comes to volume, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s career is yet to mature, and hence, there is time for that to be stacked up. However, already in the initial stages, he is laying the foundation of a career that might be counted among the elites on culmination.

The southpaw’s knock in Delhi marked his fifth score of 150 or more in Test cricket, as mentioned above. The most staggering fact is his conversion percentage. He has converted 71.4% of his centuries so far into ‘daddy hundreds.’ This means that whenever he reaches three figures, he converts it into a game-defining score, as per statistics, more than seven out of ten times.

Historical company

The 150-plus scores have long been the benchmark in Test cricket for the impact these scores leave on a game. But what makes a great batter is how often he does it after passing 100.

Rank Player Test 100s 150+ Scores Conversion Rate 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 5 71.40% 2 Don Bradman 29 18 62.10% 3 Virender Sehwag 23 14 60.90% 4 Brian Lara 34 19 55.90% 5 Kumar Sangakkara 38 19 50.00% 6 Sachin Tendulkar 51 20 39.20%

The Bradman benchmark

Don Bradman is arguably regarded as the greatest batter in the history of the game. He converted 18 off his 29 Test centuries into scores of 150 or more - a conversion rate of 62.1%. The number stands as the gold standard when it comes to determining the temperament and status of a batter in the purest format of the game.

Well, currently, Jaiswal sits above Bradman.

Virender Sehwag was more popular for his attacking mindset and the aggressive batting he did, even in Test cricket. But, he too had the typical habit of scoring big Hundreds. Sehwag has a conversion rate of 60.9% when it comes to scoring 150 or more once past the 100 mark.

Speaking of other great names, Brian Charles Lara, with his appetite for big innings, had a conversion rate of 55.9%. Even Sachin Tendulkar, despite his record 20 scores above 150 plus had a conversion rate of 39.2%.

Significance of Jaiswal’s feat

Raw volume will take years to accumulate. But the pattern Jaiswal is establishing speaks something fundamental: his ability to capitalize on starts and turn personal milestones into match-impacting knocks.

On a day when India needed a platform to continue their dominance over the West Indies, Jaiswal didn’t just stop at 100. He aimed for the bigger knock. And in doing so, he is building a scoring identity that belongs in the conversation with the finest in the history of the game.