Dubai forgets Suryakumar Yadav's handshake refusal for Pakistan within seconds, sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for India captain

Win your first match as captain against Pakistan, score the winning runs and secure a spot in the super four stage of the Asia Cup; a birthday could not get much better. It was the other way round for Suryakumar Yadav when his special day was made even more special by the audience at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube(AP)

While the Indian captain walked up to have a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar, the presenter during the post-match ceremony, the crowd was heard singing the "Happy Birthday" song for him. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was conducting the post-match presentation, also joined in and extended his best wishes to SKY.

When asked about his feelings of winning the all-important game on the day, Surya replied: "It's a great feeling and it's a perfect return gift to India".

Born on September 14, 1990, Surya, the Indian T20I captain, turned 35 on Sunday. His team made the occasion special for him as they put in a clinical show against the arch-rivals. This was also the first time that India faced Pakistan since Surya took over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma's retirement, who resigned after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Perfect gift for Captain Suryakumar Yadav

Notably, Pakistan batted first in the game after winning the toss. The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job and restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs.

The chase was brilliantly laid by Abhishek Sharma's 31 runs off just 13 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat at number three and played a captain's hand. He showed great maturity in constructing his innings with supreme control. SKY remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 deliveries and brought up the win with a majestic maximum. Guided by the cool head of the captain, India won the match by seven wickets with 25 balls remaining.

The match earned a lot of attention due to off-field goings-on. This was the first match between the two countries after the geopolitical tension, following the tragic events of the Pahalgam incident.

Suryakumar Yadav did not shy away from clearing his stance

From boycott calls to handshake fiasco, discussions have centred around everything, with cricket taking a backseat. The Indian skipper did not shy away from clearing his stance on the matter.

During the post-match, Surya dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and said that the team stands in solidarity with the nation's cause. However, the captain will also be happy with how his unit showed up during the game and will be keen to carry the momentum forward into the rest of the tournament.