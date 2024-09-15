Anantapur, Ricky Bhui delayed the inevitable with a stubborn hundred, but spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian eventually brought India D to their knees as India A walked away with a 186-run win in the Duleep Trophy match here on Sunday. Duleep Trophy: Bhui makes hundred in India D's 186-run defeat against India A

Bhui, starting from overnight 44, made 113 but India D, overnight 62, were bundled out for 301, chasing 488.

The victory enabled India A to stay in contention for the title with 6 points. But they will have to get a favourable result against table-toppers India C in their next match here from September 19.

India D, out of title race after two successive defeats, will be up against second-placed India B, who have 7 points.

On a pitch that gave copious assistance to the spinners, the 'D' batters needed to show tremendous application to hang around. But apart from Bhui none really showed the stomach for a fight.

Bhui's second-wicket stand with Yash Dubey was worth 100 runs but Dubey got run out, and in his next over Mulani castled Devdutt Padikkal to push India D to 105 for three.

They managed to stitch two useful stands for two subsequent wickets – a 53 between Bhui and skipper Shreyas Iyer and a 62 between Bhui and Sanju Samson .

But their stands were more about aggression, and the approach was fraught with danger on a pitch where spinners called the shots.

Both Shryeas and Samson were cleaned up by Mulani, who was later adjudged player of the match. A sharply turned one accounted for Shreyas while Samson failed to connect a pull as the ball disturbed the timber.

While wickets were tumbling at constantly at the other end, Bhui was a picture of confidence and brought up his century in 170 balls.

Then off-spinner Tanush Kotian got into act, and started his demolition job by removing Saransh Jain , and six overs later he ousted Bhui, who holed out to Riyan Parag in the deep.

It ended the fight of India D even as Kotian went on to add two more wickets – Saurabh Kumar and Harshit Rana .

Brief scores: India A: 290 and 380/3 declared beat India D: 183 and 301 all out in 82.2 overs by 186 runs.

