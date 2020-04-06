Eight in Pakistan’s playing XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pakistan opener and coach

cricket

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:54 IST

Former Pakistan opening batsman Mohsin Khan came down heavily on the fitness standards of the current Pakistan cricket team. Mohsin said eight out eleven Pakistan cricketers playing international cricket do not match the fitness standards.

Mohsin, who represented Pakistan in 48 Tests and 75 ODIs between 1977 and 1986, pointed out the concerns at the top of the order for Pakistan and put his weight firmly behind Sharjeel Khan.

“Opening has always been an issue for Pakistan. Sharjeel Khan is a talented player. His fitness should not be a major concern because I think eight players in Pakistan’s playing eleven don’t meet the required standards so it does not make much of a difference,” Mohsin told Daily Express.

Left-hander Sharjeel has played 1 Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is so far for Pakistan and was last seen in national colours back in 2017 in an ODI against Australia

Mohsin, who was also the chief selector of Pakistan and an interim coach of the side in 2011, lashed out at current Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for accepting the dual role of the coach and chief selector.

“When Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, I was expecting that the decisions in PCB will be taken on merit but that does not seem the case. Our cricket is derailing from the right track as there is no consistency in the national team’s performance,” he said. “There is lack of accountability with Misbah as the team’s head coach-cum chief selector. Who will you hold responsible when the head coach fields a side which he had selected himself?”

Mohsin, who was the interim coach of Pakistan in 2011, revealed he had been offered the dual role but had rejected because he thought it would fall under conflict of interest.

“When I was the head coach of the side, PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt had offered me the role of chief selector as well but I refused because of conflict of interest,” he added.

The 65-year-old, who was the first Pakistani to score a double ton in Lord’s, heaped praise on Babar Azam for performing well in all formats and handling the new role being the captain of the T20 side well.

“Babar has continued to perform well in all three formats despite the additional responsibility of the being the captain of the T20I side,” he said. “He is a disciplined player and a role model for younger players in the country,” Mohsin said.