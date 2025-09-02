England bowled out for 131 vs South Africa: Check ENG’s all-time lowest totals against SA after Keshav Maharaj takes 4

Keshav Maharaj returned with four wickets as South Africa bowled out England for 131 in the first ODI of the three-match series at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday. Opening batter Jamie Smith smashed 54 runs off 48 balls; however, his dismissal in the 18th over paved the way for the Proteas rolling through the hosts. From being 102/3 in the 18th over, England went to 131 all out in the 25th over, losing the remaining seven wickets in just 43 balls. Keshav Maharaj takes four wickets in the first ODI against England at Headingley. (AP)

With this horrendous batting performance, England registered its fourth-lowest ODI total against South Africa. This is England's second-lowest total at Headingley in ODIs, behind the 93-all-out total against Australia in the 1975 World Cup.

This is also England's second-lowest ODI score against South Africa at home, behind the 103 all-out in 1999 at the Oval. The hosts also registered their lowest-ever 1st innings total against South Africa in ODIs.

After being asked to bat, England got off to the worst start possible, losing opening batter Ben Duckett for five runs off eight balls in the third over. Joe Root (14) and Harry Brook (12) also failed to leave a mark with the bat.

No batter apart from Jamie Smith was able to hold off the Proteas bowling attack as the visitors put in a complete all-round performance. Wiaan Mulder also scalped three wickets while Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi returned with one wicket each.

England captain Brook lost his wicket owing to a horrible mix-up with Smith in the middle. Brook had taken over as the England white-ball captain earlier this year following Jos Buttler's resignation in the middle of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

There were six English batters who got out for single-digit scores. There were two batters (Jofra Archer and Sonny Baker) who registered golden ducks.

England's five-lowest ODI totals against South Africa

103 runs, The Oval, 1999

111 runs, Johannesburg, 2000

115 runs, East London, 1996

131 runs, Leeds, 2025

152 runs, Rawalpindi, 2025