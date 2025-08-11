Jos Buttler pens emotional tribute to late father after playing The Hundred for Manchester Originals amid grief

England batter Jos Buttler on Monday paid an emotional tribute to his late father, who passed away a week ago. His Instagram post days after he endured a tough outing in The Hundred for Manchester Originals against Oval Invincibles on August 9 (Saturday). Jos Buttler penned emotional tribute to late father

Buttler shared a picture with his father holding the ICC World Cup trophy, which England won in 2019, captioned: “Rest in peace Dad, thank you for everything.”

Amid the grief, Buttler decided to play on Saturday for the Originals, where he suffered a four-ball duck. On one of his most emotional outings, where the Phil Salt-led Manchester Originals paid tribute to his father by wearing the black armband, Buttler failed to make an impact on the scoreboard after he mistimed his drive, sending the outside edge straight to Donovan Ferreira.

The dismissal put the Originals in a spot of trouble, as they lost two of their batters in a space of just four balls, both for ducks. Salt's 41 off 32 helped the side set a target of 129, which was never enough to threaten Oval Invincibles. Openers Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye scored their respective fifties and forged a 114-run stand to help the Invincibles secure a win in just 57 balls.

Buttler hasn't had the best of starts yet in The Hundred. The No. 3 batter was dismissed for just 22 runs in 18 balls in the team's defeat against the Southern Braves in their first clash of the competition.

Manchester currently stand bottom of the table, having failed to get off to a winning start. Oval Invincibles have won both their first two matches in the tournament. Manchester Originals will play their next match against London Spirits on August 11 at Old Trafford.