England cricketers take their caps off before shaking hands with Rohit Sharma; next up was Virat Kohli...

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2025 04:02 PM IST

"The respect Rohit earned is incredible..." a fan wrote on X along with the video of England's Carse and Brook taking their caps off before the handshake.

England cricketers Brydon Carse and Harry Brook took off their caps before shaking hands with India captain Rohit Sharma after the first ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. After India beat England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Rohit led out the Indian team for the post-match handshake. He first shook hands with England counterpart Jos Buttler, followed by Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, and Phil Salt. When it was Carse's turn to shake hands with Rohit, he took his cap off. The gesture was repeated by England vice-captain Brook, who was the last English player in the queue.

Brydon Carse takes his cap off before shaking hands with Rohit
Brydon Carse takes his cap off before shaking hands with Rohit

Virat Kohli, who was not playing in the series opener due to a knee injury, as the next Indian cricketer in line. He too was seen shaking hands with the England cricketers.

While taking the cap off before shaking hands with the opponent players is nothing new, it is not mandatory. Neither is it a mark of disrespect if one doesn't take it off.

Fans on social media, however, thought it Carse and Brook did it as a special gesture for Rohit. "Carsey and Brooke took off their hats before shaking hands, The respect Rohit earned is incredible..." a fan wrote on X along with the video of the incident.

After the match, Rohit said there isn't anything specific that the Indian team wants to try and achieve ahead of the Champions Trophy but would look to keep ticking all the boxes as they did against England in the first ODI.

Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221/3 to 235/6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win.

"Nothing specific. Overall as a team, I just want us to keep making sure that we keep doing the right things as often as possible. There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve," Rohit told the broadcaster after the match.

"We want to try and tick every box that is there to be ticked in terms of bowling, batting and stuff like that. So (we) pretty much managed to do that today, although I felt I we shouldn't have lost those wickets at the end."

"It would have been good, but again, guys are trying to put pressure back on the bowlers and while doing that things like this can happen," he said.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
