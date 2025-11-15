England receive big Ashes boost after premier pacer cleared of hamstring injury before series opener in Perth

England can breathe a sigh of relief after premier pacer Mark Wood was cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring on Saturday morning. The visiting camp was left sweating ahead of the Ashes opener against Australia in Perth after the 35-year-old was sent for scans after he felt stiffness in his left hamstring during the side's warm-up game in Perth. The Ashes opener between England and Australia will be played from November 21 in Perth. (AFP)

The tearaway quick had bowled just four-over spells against the Lions in Lilac Hill in what was his first competitive match in nine months since surgery on his left knee. Midway through the second session, he left the field after his second four-over spell, sparking concerns around his fitness.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday put all concerns to rest, stating that Wood will continue to build up to the series opener next week.

“Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring,” the ECB stated in an official statement.

“He is not expected to feature today, the third day of England’s warm-up match against the Lions XI at Lilac Hill Park, Perth. Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth,” the statement added.

England's cautious approach

England have already wrapped up Wood in cotton wool as the side has been cautious around his comeback to competitive cricket. The pacer, who got injured in the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year, was earlier expected to recover in time for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India.

Wood himself had stated that he was hopeful of making it to the England squad for the final Test at the Oval; however, a setback in training ultimately ruled him out of the entire home season.

For the Ashes opener in Perth, England are expected to play four pacers with no room for Shoaib Bashir in the lineup. Jofra Archer and Wood are expected to form a formidable pace attack.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the Perth Test as he is yet to recover from his injury. Steve Smith will lead the hosts in his absence. Josh Hazlewood was cleared of his hamstring injury scare and he's expected to lead the attack alongside Mitchell Starc.