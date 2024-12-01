Christchurch [New Zealand], : After winning against New Zealand in the first Test of a three-match series at Hagley Oval on Sunday, England rose to sixth position in the latest ICC World Test Championship 2025 table on Sunday ahead of the final of the competition. England rise in latest ICC WTC 2025 points table following win against New Zealand

The first Test of each of the four ongoing Test series is complete and has altered the face of the World Test Championship 2023-25 Standings.

While India and South Africa's emphatic wins have boosted their chances of making it to Lord's next year, defeats for Sri Lanka and Australia mean the two sides need to lift their game to improve their point percentage in the World Test Championship.

On the other hand, New Zealand's recent loss to England means that they cannot cross the 60% mark on the WTC table, and is a severe hit to their chances.

With a victory over Bangladesh at home, West Indies have lifted themselves from the bottom of the WTC standings.

First - India - 61.11% of possible pointsRemaining matches: Australia

Best possible finish: 69.30%

After an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash at home in October against New Zealand which pushed them down a spot in the WTC table, India have bounced back in the race for Lord's with a comprehensive win in Australia.

An all-round display from the batters and the bowlers in Perth has rekindled India's hopes for a third straight appearance in the WTC Final.

Having started their five-Test tour Down Under on a winning note, India needs to win three off their remaining four matches to ensure qualification.

Second - South Africa - 59.26% of possible pointsRemaining matches: Sri Lanka , Pakistan

Best Possible Finish: 69.44%

Carrying on the form from their impressive series win over Bangladesh in the sub-continent to home, South Africa secured a brilliant win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their home season. This has helped them overtake Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka to secure the second spot in the WTC Standings.

The following three games are extremely important for South Africa, for if they continue this winning run, they'll be safely placed to make the World Test Championship irrespective of how the other sides fare.

Third - Australia - 57.69% of possible pointsRemaining matches: India , Sri Lanka

Best possible finish: 71.05%

The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia, who had regained the top spot after India's series loss to New Zealand, are back in the second position in the points table. Pat Cummins and co however still have the best chance to qualify for next year's final, with six Tests still left in their current WTC cycle.

The defending champions will likely still need to win a minimum of four of their remaining six Tests if they are to stand a chance to defend the title they won in 2023.

While Australia are 1-0 down in the home Border-Gavaskar series, they will also tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.

Fourth - New Zealand - 50% of possible pointsRemaining matches: England

Best possible finish: 57.14%

A historic series sweep in India had bolstered New Zealand's hope of claiming a second World Test Championship title but their chances have taken a severe hit following a loss to Ben Stokes' England in the first Test in Christchurch.

Now even with their best effort, New Zealand cannot breach the all-important 60% point percentage mark on the World Test Championship table.

While they aren't out mathematically, several favourable equations are needed for Tom Latham's side to make it to Lord's next year.

Fifth - Sri Lanka - 50% of possible points

Remaining matches: South Africa , Australia

Best Possible Finish: 61.54%

A head-turning victory over England in the third Test in England followed by a 2-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home was the highlight of Sri Lanka's recent Test returns, and the island nation went to South Africa confidently.

However, a big loss in Durban means that the Asian side needs to recalibrate its approach and bounce back in the second Test of the series.

If Sri Lanka can pinch a victory in the second Test, it could still lead to a grandstand finish on home soil with the top two spots potentially still to be decided in the final series of the cycle.

Sixth - England - 43.75% of possible pointsRemaining matches: New Zealand

Best possible finish: 48.86%

While a rampant home season had sparked some hopes for England, consecutive losses in Pakistan has seen them drop out of contention for a spot at next year's final.

They began their final outing in the WTC, a three-match series against the Black Caps towards the end of November on a positive note with an eight-wicket win.

Seventh - Pakistan - 33.33% of possible pointsRemaining matches: South Africa , West Indies

Best Possible Finish: 52.38%

Pakistan have won back-to-back Tests under the watchful eye of new coach Jason Gillespie, but remain out of contention for reaching the final with a total of six teams ahead of them on the standings.

While Pakistan could still win their remaining four Tests and finish with a percentage as high as 52.38 per cent, this is unlikely to be enough to finish in the top two places on the standings.

The next play South Africa at the end of December and then will welcome West Indies home for two Tests in January next year.

Eighth - West Indies - 26.67% of possible points

Remaining matches: Bangladesh , Pakistan

Best Possible Finish: 43.59%

Outside a moment of glory against Australia in Brisbane in early 2024, it's been a forgettable second World Test Championship cycle for the West Indies.

The men from the Caribbean dropped 20 of a possible 24 points in their home stand against India to begin the campaign, and lost the first Test in Australia by 10 wickets before the unlikely win at the Gabba in January.

Kraigg Brathwaite's men were unable to emulate the same success in England, losing all three matches heavily, before dropping 20 points in a home series against South Africa.

After their two-Test home series against Bangladesh, which they have started off on a winning note, the Windies face Pakistan away early in the new year to round out their campaign.

Ninth - Bangladesh - 25.00% of possible pointsRemaining matches: West Indies

Best Possible Finish: 31.25%

The recent Test loss to the West Indies displaced Bangladesh to the bottom of the WTC points table, with just one Test remaining for the Asian side in this cycle.

If they finish the current cycle on a winning note with a win in the second Test against the Windies, Bangladesh will finish with a percentage of 31.25, but this won't be enough to feature in a first World Test Championship final.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.