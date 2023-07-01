'England say they won't be happy with draw. If I'm Australia...': Ponting's cold-blooded advice for Cummins and co.

Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, with England facing significant criticism from fans and former cricketers alike. The hosts faced a disappointing batting collapse during the opening session of the third day; starting the proceedings at 278/4, England lost their six wickets inside merely 47 runs, a collapse that didn't sit well with many of the side's greats like Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan. Ricky Ponting had an advice on how Australia can proceed with their second innings in the 2nd Ashes Test (Reuters)

In the second innings, Australia made an impressive start and ended the day at 130/2 after rain forced early stumps. With a lead of 221 runs so far, the visitors will be aiming to put England on backfoot on Day 4 and former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting has advised Pat Cummins and co. on how they can eliminate the hosts' chances to clinch an unlikely victory.

Ponting, commenting on England's ‘Bazball’ approach, stated that many of the side's cricketers have stated that they play to win, and that if he were in the Aussie dressing room, he would set the “most ridiculous” target for the hosts.

“Everything we hear from England is, that they are not going to be happy with a draw. They're going to do everything to try and win the game. Well, If I'm Australia, I'm batting as long as I can and setting the most ridiculous total. They actually said they will try to win. I will make it as unachievable as possible, let them go as hard as they can,” Ponting said on Sky Sports.

England's aggressive approach came under significant scanner as most of their batters gave their wickets away rather cheaply in the first innings of the Lord's Test. At one point, England great Boycott couldn't help burying his face with his hand after Harry Brook was caught attempting an aggressive shot while batting on 50.

Australia are leading the five-match series 1-0 and currently look in prime position to double the lead at Lord's. England, meanwhile, are yet to face a series defeat under the duo of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

