Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India's new lead sponsor for three-year period

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Dream11 will be the side's new lead sponsor for a three-year period. A gaming platform, Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. India's Rohit Sharma (R) with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice (Action Images via Reuters)

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength,” BCCI President said in a statement.

“It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Dream11 will replace education portal Byju's as the lead sponsor for Team India; Byju's had quit after the end of the last financial cycle and BCCI had invited closed bids for its new sponsor.

Harsh Jain, the co-founder of Dream11, also reacted to the development and was quoted in BCCI's official release for the announcement.

“As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem,” he said.

The amount for the sponsorship deal wasn't revealed in the release but news agency PTI had reported that it is set to be lesser than the previous deal.

(More to follow…)

