ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England name XI, take on dangerous Nepal in campaign opener

ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England have named their Playing XI for the match.

ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. England has dealt with enough hiccups against Associate teams in the past, so they will take Nepal seriously. England enters this tournament with their spinners in good form, and their batting has also shown depth. Eighteen months ago, Nepal also shocked eventual World Cup finalists South Africa in St Vincent, and now they are back again to prove their worth. Harry Brook will be key for England, but the white-ball skipper has been in the spotlight lately, raising questions about team culture. He will be returning to India after missing England's last tour on compassionate grounds, and is also serving a two-year ban from the IPL after reneging on his deal with Delhi Capitals. In his only season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed 90 runs in ten innings and a 95-ball hundred vs KKR. Meanwhile, Nepal will rely on Sandeep Lamichhane, who also has his share of off-field controversies, though of a more serious nature. In 2023, he was convicted of rape and jailed for eight years. But his sentence was overturned on appeal in May 2024, just in time for Nepal's T20 World Cup campaign that year. He missed their opening two group fixture was delay in securing a visa. He is a seasoned campaigner and arguably Nepal's best player. England have already named their playing XI for the match, with Phil Salt fit to start. The opener suffered a back spasm in Pallekele. Meanwhile, pacer Luke Wood has been picked ahead of Jamie Everton. England Playing XI - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood ...Read More

