England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: It’s a Four. England Women at 29/0 after 3.2 overs
- 31 Mins agoMaia Bouchier smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . England Women at 29/0 after 3.2 overs
- 33 Mins agoEngland Women at 25/0 after 3 overs
- 34 Mins agoDanni Wyatt smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . England Women at 25/0 after 2.4 overs
- 37 Mins agoEngland Women at 19/0 after 2 overs
- 37 Mins agoMaia Bouchier smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . England Women at 19/0 after 1.6 overs
- 40 Mins agoDanni Wyatt smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . England Women at 13/0 after 1.2 overs
- 41 Mins agoEngland Women at 9/0 after 1 overs
- 42 Mins agoMaia Bouchier smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . England Women at 9/0 after 0.4 overs
- 44 Mins agoDanni Wyatt smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . England Women at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
- 36 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024
England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 06 Jul 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Utilita Bowl, Southampton
England Women squad -
Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Mikaela Greig, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold...Read More
