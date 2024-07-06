Explore
Saturday, July 6, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: It’s a Four. England Women at 29/0 after 3.2 overs

    July 6, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Maia Bouchier hit a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling.England Women at 29/0 after 3.2 overs
    Key Events
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 06 Jul 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Utilita Bowl, Southampton

    England Women squad -
    Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Mikaela Greig, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 6, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Maia Bouchier smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . England Women at 29/0 after 3.2 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! No need to run for that. The batter comes forward and punches it through covers. Finds the fence.

    July 6, 2024 7:12 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: England Women at 25/0 after 3 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Danni Wyatt 14 (12)
    Maia Bouchier 9 (6)
    New Zealand Women
    Jess Kerr 0/6 (1)

    July 6, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt smashed a Four on Jess Kerr bowling . England Women at 25/0 after 2.4 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! Nice one. A good-looking square drive is played and it results in a boundary.

    July 6, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: England Women at 19/0 after 2 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Maia Bouchier 8 (5)
    Danni Wyatt 9 (7)
    New Zealand Women
    Sophie Devine 0/9 (1)

    July 6, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Maia Bouchier smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . England Women at 19/0 after 1.6 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! The short ball is dispatched. Square cut played and the ball races towards the boundaryline.

    July 6, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt smashed a Four on Sophie Devine bowling . England Women at 13/0 after 1.2 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! Beautiful shot. The batter leans into this one and drives this through point on the off side for a boundary.

    July 6, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: England Women at 9/0 after 1 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Maia Bouchier 4 (4)
    Danni Wyatt 5 (2)
    New Zealand Women
    Fran Jonas 0/9 (1)

    July 6, 2024 7:03 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Maia Bouchier smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . England Women at 9/0 after 0.4 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! The short ball is dispatched. Square cut played and the ball races towards the boundaryline.

    July 6, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . England Women at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! The short ball is dispatched. Square cut played and the ball races towards the boundaryline.

    July 6, 2024 6:09 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    1st T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024 between England Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Utilita Bowl, Southampton at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

