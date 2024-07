England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women score after 1 overs is 4/0

Live

England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women at 4/0 after 1 overs, Suzie Bates at 4 runs and Georgia Plimmer at 0 runs

England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 4th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024

England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jul 2024 at 11:00 PM

Venue : Kennington Oval, London



England Women squad -

Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn

New Zealand Women squad -

Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Mikaela Greig, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold...Read More