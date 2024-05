England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Pakistan Women score after 6 overs is 24/0

Live

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Pakistan Women at 24/0 after 6 overs, Sadaf Shamas at 16 runs and Sidra Ameen at 4 runs

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan Women tour of England, 2024

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 26 May 2024 at 03:30 PM

Venue : The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton



England Women squad -

Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

Pakistan Women squad -

Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar...Read More