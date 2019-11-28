‘Enjoy the game’: Prithvi Shaw’s bat carries a special message - see pic

cricket

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:56 IST

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw is trying hard to win his place back in the Indian line-up and he is leaving no stones unturned for it. Since his return from back-dated eight-month doping ban, the youngster has looked in good nick in the domestic circuit but he will know it will be difficult to secure for a place in India squad considering the tough competition for places. During a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match, Shaw was seen sporting someone’s autograph on his bat and fans were quick to figure out whom it belonged to.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the photo on social media and their post read: “Whose autograph is this on @PrithviShaw‘s bat? #PUNvMUM #MushtaqAliT20 #SuperLeague.”

King kohli — Hemanth kumar gudla (@GudlaHemanth) November 27, 2019

Wow!! Kohli encouraging young players.Such a Inspiration for these young lads.. — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) November 27, 2019

While some fans felt it was Virat Kohli’s signature, others argued that it could be former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s autograph.

Vinod kambli 😁😁😁 — Amitesh Pandey (@ObserverAmitesh) November 27, 2019

Vinod Kambli 👍👍 — Bharath Mahi 🇮🇳 (@Imbharath7) November 27, 2019

I thought it was VinodKambli. — Shinojnair (@Shinojnair2) November 27, 2019

In his first comeback game since the doping ban, Shaw blasted a 39-ball 63 for Mumbai against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy to make his intentions clear.

“I’ve been feeling good about my batting since I started practice again. I would say I was in touch. I was desperate to play for a while now. I was really excited about the game, what better than our winning,” Shaw had said after Mumbai’s win over Assam.

For a player known to spend a long time in the nets since his school days, Shaw said time away from the sport was difficult to deal with.

“For the first 20-25 days after I was banned, I was not able to make sense of things. After that I steadied myself, kept myself mentally stronger. But it kept getting harder with each passing day,” said Shaw, who was handed a back-dated eight-month ban on July 30.

“As the day of return came closer, I started to get my act together. Had I gone into a shell, I would have felt pressure during the game. But whatever happens is for good. I committed a small mistake, but that’s in the past.”