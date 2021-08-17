'Even Kohli could not play that shot as well as he did': Sehwag highly impressed with Shami-Bumrah’s 89-run partnership

Virender Sehwag was highly impressed with the way India’s tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah batted against England on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord’s. India were in trouble at 209/8, their lead reading 182 when Bumrah and Shami came together to bail the team out of trouble.

The pair batted to add an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket, taking India’s total to 198/8 and setting England a 272-run target, which proved enough as India registered a memorable 151-run win to take a 1-0 lead.

Of the many aspects of their partnership, the one which impressed Sehwag the most was their shot making. Neither Bumrah nor Shami hung back, playing some wonderful strokes. Shami recorded his second Test fifty, reaching there with a six off Moeen Ali. In between he played a couple of handsome cover drives, one off Ali which raced away to the fence.

“Look at that cover drive. Even Virat Kohli could not play that shot as well as he (Mohammed Shami) did. Brilliant batting and partnership between the two. I think the moment Robinson was taken out of the attack, both became very comfortable. When Sam Curran and Moeen Ali came on, it never looked like England would be able to get them out. The defence was correct, the shots were correct. Everything was in India’s favour,” Sehwag said on the Sony Sports Network.

India declared early in the third session, but Sehwag felt Virat Kohli could have put England in two overs before the lunch interval to signal their intent. But of course, it did not matter as India wrapped up England’s proceedings with nine overs to go.

“Had I been the captain, I would have made England play two overs before lunch. India should show the mindset that they want a result. They should convey the message that ‘we have declared because we want a result. Will they go for the chase? If yes, then we have a chance to win as well. So, we are playing for a result, now you decide what you are going for,” Sehwag added.