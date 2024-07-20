'Everyone asked ‘Did you touch the rope?’ Suryakumar said...": Axar reveals team conversation after T20WC-winning catch

'Catches win you matches.' India witnessed two of those en route to lifting the T20 World Cup trophy last month in Barbados. And one made it to the annals of history and was even compared to Kapil Dev's iconic catch in the 1983 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav did not just dismiss David Miller on that bright afternoon at the Kensington Oval on June 29, "he caught the World Cup," as fans labelled it. Commentator Ian Smith claimed it to be "one of the greatest catches in history," yet there was an air of doubt in the Indian camp after Suryakumar's stunning effort. Axar Patel reveals team conversation after Suryakumar Yadav's catch

It happened in the final over of the World Cup final between India and South Africa, when the latter required 16 runs off six balls. Rohit Sharma's men were pushed to the edge after Heinrich Klaasen's fiery fifty reduced the equation to 30 off 30. But two back-to-back economical overs from Jasprit Bumrah, along with wickets from Hardik Pandya saw India bounce back in the contest.

In the final over, as Miller looked to smash Hardik's low full toss in the first ball over long-off, Suryakumar intervened at the boundary and grabbed a sensational catch. But neither his teammates or Suryakumar himself as sure if it was a clean catch.

Speaking to Indian Express, Axar Patel said: "I was at the mid-wicket and when Miller hit the ball, I thought okay this has gone for six but when Surya completed the catch, everyone asked him ‘Did you touch the rope?’ Even Surya bhai was not sure. ‘First he said Yes I am confident and within a few seconds he said I am not sure. Thoda doubtful lag raha (I am not too sure).’ When we saw the replay, 99 per cent we thought that we had won the World Cup. It was a high-pressure catch and the way he maintained his balance was amazing."

The other significant catch for India came during the Super Eight match against Australia, when Axar grabbed a stunner at deep mid-wicket to dismiss captain Mitchell Marsh. It proved to be the turning point in the game, yet the all-rounder admitted that he would rather rate Suryakumar's effort higher than his catch.

"That catch gave us the World Cup and I am happy with being the second-best," he said. "I was confident of taking it with both my hands. But it was flying and in the last second I had to time my jump, stretch my one hand and it stuck.

But if I have to pick, any day I would keep Surya bhai’s catch ahead of mine."