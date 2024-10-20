'Everything gets solved with Facebook status...': Bangladesh captain Shanto's unusual reply on 'Shakib Al Hasan' query

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had a light-hearted take on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, whose absence has stirred plenty of conversation. Recently, Shakib found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond cricket, facing public criticism for his silence during the recent student protests in Bangladesh against the Awami League government. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan fields during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh(AFP)

Additionally, he was entangled in a murder case during his tour of Pakistan, which only intensified the public scrutiny.

In an attempt to address the unrest, Shakib took to Facebook to apologise and express his condolences to the families of the protesters who had lost their lives. However, this message of apology came amidst speculation about Shakib’s future in Test cricket.

Shakib had previously expressed a desire to retire from the format after the Mirpur Test against South Africa; however, he didn't board the flight from Dubai to Dhaka, resulting in Hasan Murad being called up to replace him in the squad.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Shanto was asked about Shakib’s absence, and his response injected humour into the situation.

“We have a Test match from tomorrow and we all know that had he finished his Test career from here, it would have been great. But focus is on how we can win the Test. We all know why he could not come. And given how the situation is now, everything gets solved with a status on Facebook. So, I am also thinking to put a status everyday (laughs),” Shanto said.

Difficult to replace Shakib

Shanto’s playful remark brought laughter to the room, but he quickly turned serious as he discussed the challenges the team faces without Shakib. He acknowledged that replacing a player of Shakib’s caliber is a near-impossible task, particularly given Shakib’s ability to balance the side, allowing Bangladesh to field an extra batter or bowler. However, Shanto backed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz to step up and fill the void.

“It is hard to match [Shakib], especially for the captain. He would usually allow us to play the extra batter or bowler. Now the No. 7 becomes a crucial spot. We don’t have anyone exactly like Shakib bhai, but Miraz can be a very good option. He is bowling and batting superbly,” Shanto added.

As Bangladesh gear up to face South Africa in the first Test in Mirpur on October 21, the focus will be on how they manage without their talismanic all-rounder.