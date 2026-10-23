Ex-pacer Parvinder Awana named Junior Selection Committee chief, fifth member to be revealed later

Parvinder Awana, who represented India in two T20Is, was appointed chairperson of the junior selection committee on Friday. The other members of the committee are Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav. The fifth member will be selected soon. The BCCI made the announcement after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) completed the selection process.

Awana played 2 T20Is for India. (BCCI - X)

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Awana, who played the two games for India in 2012, also played 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he played for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

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After calling time on his professional career, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi's U16, U19 and U23 teams, as well as India U19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes.

Das represented Assam and Goa in domestic cricket, playing 49 First-Class matches and taking 166 wickets. He represented India U19 and India A before working as the India U19 bowling coach and the bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.

More about Patel and Yadav

Rakesh Patel played for Gujarat and Baroda and also represented India A. He also featured in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Cup. He then took up coaching with Baroda and Gujarat across U19, U23 and senior teams, and was head coach of the Baroda U23 team in the 2025-26 season.

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun Yadav represented India A and played 83 First-Class matches. He was a part of India’s U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. Following his playing career with Hyderabad, he took up coaching, serving as head coach of Hyderabad's senior and U23 teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun Yadav represented India A and played 83 First-Class matches. He was a part of India’s U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. Following his playing career with Hyderabad, he took up coaching, serving as head coach of Hyderabad's senior and U23 teams. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this week, Pragyan Ojha was confirmed as chairperson of the senior selection committee after Ramesh Powar was announced as the fifth member of the panel. Earlier this month, Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector ended.

Junior Cricket Committee: Parvinder Awana (Chairperson), Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, N. Arjun Yadav