'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
After international celebrities commented on the ongoing farmers' protest in the country against the three farm laws, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants.
"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar tweeted.
Meanwhile, India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also asserted this is an internal matter which will be resolved through dialogue.
"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," Shastri tweeted.
Earlier in the day, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after international pop star Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital.
"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha while replying to Rihanna's tweet.
On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.
"Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna and added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended support to the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.
The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media. "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah
- In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe
- India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests
- The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger
- Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
- Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis - Can Joe Root sweep his way to success against spin in India?
- India vs England: Root was also England's highest run-getter on their last trip to India where he amassed over 400 runs in 5 Test matches but his team ended up losing 0-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox