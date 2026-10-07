‘False, baseless and incorrect’: Virat Kohli’s team reacts to explosive INR 5 crore claim over Premanand Maharaj visit

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday strongly refuted claims that he was paid INR 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

India's Virat Kohli gestures during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His team released a statement on social media in response to an allegation made by Dinesh Sharma, known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, that INR 5 crore was spent to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram.

Calling the allegation “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”, Kohli’s spokesperson said: “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

The spokesperson also added that Kohli's visit to the ashram was driven by personal faith and respect for Premanand Maharaj.

"Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji," the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official statement from Virat Kohli's team

{{^usCountry}} Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have been regular visitors at the ashram since their first visit in January 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have been regular visitors at the ashram since their first visit in January 2023. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kohli, meanwhile, was recently in ODI cricket action during the home series against the West Indies, which ended last week in New Chandigarh, with India clinching a 2-1 win. India won the opening two matches, but the visitors secured a consolation victory after recording their highest successful chase in ODI history.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kohli starred in the series with his unbeaten 139 in the series opener in Kerala, en route to which he became the first batter to the milestone of 15,000 ODI runs. However, he registered a score of 29 and a duck in the subsequent matches.

He will return to action next month in the ODI tour of New Zealand. India will play five ODIs across four venues -- Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui, starting November 4.