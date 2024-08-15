Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss - Women's Hundred 2024 Eliminator, Invincibles vs Spirit

Oval Invincibles played out a nervy match to qualify for the Eliminator of the 2024 Women’s Hundred where they will clash with London Spirit at The Oval on Saturday. The winner of the Eliminator will meet Welsh Fire in the final. The Invincibles finished the group stage with 11 points while the Spirit bagged nine points. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - Women's Hundred 2024 Eliminator.(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

OVAL INVINCIBLES: T W L W W

LONDON SPIRIT: T L W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES AND LONDON SPIRIT

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne, Abigail Freeborn

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

Paige Scholfield

Paige Scholfield is a very crucial player in the Invincibles lineup and in this season she has played couple of match-defining knocks like in the last game. She has scored 185 runs in eight matches at an impressive strike rate of 141.22 this season.

PAIGE SCHOLFIELD IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 14

RUNS - 263

AVERAGE – 20.23

STRIKE RATE – 136.97

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Sophia Smale

Sophia Smale has been impressive with the ball in this Hundred season, with nine scalps in eight matches. More importantly she has been consistent.

SOPHIA SMALE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 22

WICKETS - 22

STRIKE RATE – 16.77

ECONOMY RATE – 6.81

AVERAGE – 19.04

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp’s all-round efforts in the last match ensured Invincibles progress to the Eliminator. In this Hundred, Kapp has scored 181 runs and picked 10 wickets.

2. Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu has had a quiet Hundred season so far but a player like her can be expected to fire in big matches, and the eliminator on Saturday is the right platform for the Sri Lankan captain.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Deepti Sharma

London Spirit’s campaign this year owes a lot to Deepti Sharma, who has contributed with both bat and ball. The India allrounder has played a few gritty knocks and has bailed her team out of trouble.

DEEPTI SHARMA IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 11

RUNS - 273

AVERAGE – 54.60

STRIKE RATE – 128.77

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Danielle Gibson

Danielle Gibson has picked six wickets in eight matches and would be a key bowler for Spirit in the Eliminator. She is a handy batter in the middle order too.

DANIELLE GIBSON IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 26

WICKETS - 18

STRIKE RATE – 21.05

ECONOMY RATE – 8.12

AVERAGE – 28.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Heather Knight

A consistent performer over the years in the tournament and Spirit would expect Heather Knight to fire in the Eliminator. This season, she has scored 211 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 135.25.

2. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning would play a key role in Spirit’s eliminator match against the Invincibles on Saturday. A lot will depend on Lanning’s batting in the top order. In Hundred 2024, she has scored 144 runs in eight matches including a fifty.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played four matches against each other in The Hundred, with Oval Invincibles having won two matches and London Spirit one while one match was a tie.

Venue and Pitch

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 16 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which 13 times teams winning the toss have opted to field. The average first innings score at this venue is 122 and in the second innings is 110. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at The Oval is 155 and the lowest score is 64.

MATCH PREDICTION

Oval Invincibles have been the second best team in the 2024 Women’s Hundred and will have an edge over Spirit in the Eliminator. Moreover, the Invincibles will have the home advantage, and would have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp (VC), Deepti Sharma (C), Danielle Gibson

Bowlers: Sophia Smale, Sarah Glenn, Rachel Slater

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Joanne Gardner

BOWLER – Tara Norris

ALL-ROUNDER – Ryana MacDonald-Gay