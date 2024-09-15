With the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE on the horizon, teams across the world are putting in the final preparations before the tournament begins. Pakistan will host South Africa for a series of three T20I matches to be played in Multan before the two teams set off to the UAE, as they both look to confirm combinations and put the final pieces in place, as well as gain momentum and form ahead of the crucial tournament. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA 1st WT20I(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

PAKISTAN: L L W W L

SOUTH AFRICA: L L W NR L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

PAKISTAN LIKELY XI

Batters: Gul Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz

Allrounders: Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob

SOUTH AFRICA likely XI

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch

Allrounders: Nadine Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen

Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (PAKISTAN)

1. GUL FEROZ

Gul Feroza has seen an upturn in her form with two half-centuries in her last three innings for Pakistan. The team will want her to keep that form entering the World Cup.

GULL FEROZA IN WT20I

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 254

AVERAGE – 23.09

STRIKE RATE – 100.79

50s/100s – 2/0

2. SADIA IQBAL

Sadia Iqbal has been the leader of Pakistan’s bowling attack with an impressive string of performances in recent times, with 8 wickets in the last 3 matches. Her wicket-taking ability will be crucial.

SADIA IQBAL IN WT20I

INNINGS - 40

WICKETS - 47

STRIKE RATE – 19.96

ECONOMY RATE – 5.50

AVERAGE – 18.30

Players who can make a difference (PAKISTAN)

1. Nida Dar

Nida Dar stepped down from captaincy but remains in the scheme of things for Pakistan as one of the most experienced players in cricket. Her strong record with ball will make her a crucial player in this series, with an economy rate of 5.68.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SOUTH AFRICA)

1. LAURA WOLVAARDT

Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt is the leader of the South African batting with excellent numbers across formats. She was also the player of the series the last time these two teams met.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN WT20I

INNINGS - 63

RUNS - 1673

AVERAGE – 35.60

STRIKE RATE – 114.75

50s/100s – 11/1

2. NADINE DE KLERK

Nadine de Klerk is a very strong all-round option for South Africa, and is amongst their leading wicket-takers in the last few years in this format.

NADINE DE KLERK IN WT20I

INNINGS - 43

WICKETS - 42

STRIKE RATE – 19.07

ECONOMY RATE – 7.32

AVERAGE – 23.26

Players who can make a difference (SOUTH AFRICA)

1. Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is one of the most experienced players in the South African team, contributing in both phases of the game. Her bowling and variations will be crucial in Multan, with a stellar average of 5.60.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES PAKISTAN WON SOUTH AFRICA WON NO RESULT 21 10 11 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Multan Cricket Stadium will be hosting a women’s cricket match for the first time, and has in fact never hosted a full T20I match before either. However, it does play host to the Multan Sultans’ home games in the PSL, where it has been a relatively batting-friendly pitch with an average first innings score of 171. Both teams will rely on variations to find purchase on this wicket.

MATCH PREDICTION

Both teams will be looking to improve their results from their previous series, with both suffering losses in their recent matches. Pakistan should be considered slightly higher favourites given their familiarity with the home conditions and a more settled bowling core. They are 65% favourites.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Gul Feroza, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Nadine Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu

Backup players:

Batter: Anneke Bosch

Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta

All-rounder: Fatima Sana