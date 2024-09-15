Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA 1st WT20I
With the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE on the horizon, teams across the world are putting in the final preparations before the tournament begins. Pakistan will host South Africa for a series of three T20I matches to be played in Multan before the two teams set off to the UAE, as they both look to confirm combinations and put the final pieces in place, as well as gain momentum and form ahead of the crucial tournament.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
PAKISTAN: L L W W L
SOUTH AFRICA: L L W NR L
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
PAKISTAN LIKELY XI
Batters: Gul Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz
Allrounders: Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail
Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali
Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob
SOUTH AFRICA likely XI
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch
Allrounders: Nadine Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen
Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta
Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (PAKISTAN)
1. GUL FEROZ
Gul Feroza has seen an upturn in her form with two half-centuries in her last three innings for Pakistan. The team will want her to keep that form entering the World Cup.
GULL FEROZA IN WT20I
INNINGS - 13
RUNS - 254
AVERAGE – 23.09
STRIKE RATE – 100.79
50s/100s – 2/0
2. SADIA IQBAL
Sadia Iqbal has been the leader of Pakistan’s bowling attack with an impressive string of performances in recent times, with 8 wickets in the last 3 matches. Her wicket-taking ability will be crucial.
SADIA IQBAL IN WT20I
INNINGS - 40
WICKETS - 47
STRIKE RATE – 19.96
ECONOMY RATE – 5.50
AVERAGE – 18.30
Players who can make a difference (PAKISTAN)
1. Nida Dar
Nida Dar stepped down from captaincy but remains in the scheme of things for Pakistan as one of the most experienced players in cricket. Her strong record with ball will make her a crucial player in this series, with an economy rate of 5.68.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SOUTH AFRICA)
1. LAURA WOLVAARDT
Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt is the leader of the South African batting with excellent numbers across formats. She was also the player of the series the last time these two teams met.
LAURA WOLVAARDT IN WT20I
INNINGS - 63
RUNS - 1673
AVERAGE – 35.60
STRIKE RATE – 114.75
50s/100s – 11/1
2. NADINE DE KLERK
Nadine de Klerk is a very strong all-round option for South Africa, and is amongst their leading wicket-takers in the last few years in this format.
NADINE DE KLERK IN WT20I
INNINGS - 43
WICKETS - 42
STRIKE RATE – 19.07
ECONOMY RATE – 7.32
AVERAGE – 23.26
Players who can make a difference (SOUTH AFRICA)
1. Marizanne Kapp
Marizanne Kapp is one of the most experienced players in the South African team, contributing in both phases of the game. Her bowling and variations will be crucial in Multan, with a stellar average of 5.60.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|MATCHES
|PAKISTAN WON
|SOUTH AFRICA WON
|NO RESULT
|21
|10
|11
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
The Multan Cricket Stadium will be hosting a women’s cricket match for the first time, and has in fact never hosted a full T20I match before either. However, it does play host to the Multan Sultans’ home games in the PSL, where it has been a relatively batting-friendly pitch with an average first innings score of 171. Both teams will rely on variations to find purchase on this wicket.
MATCH PREDICTION
Both teams will be looking to improve their results from their previous series, with both suffering losses in their recent matches. Pakistan should be considered slightly higher favourites given their familiarity with the home conditions and a more settled bowling core. They are 65% favourites.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Gul Feroza, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus
Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali
All-rounders: Nida Dar, Nadine Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp
Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu
Backup players:
Batter: Anneke Bosch
Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta
All-rounder: Fatima Sana