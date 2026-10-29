Ferguson ruled out of remaining two T20Is against India, Fisher named replacement

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against India. Ferguson didn’t feature in the third game on Tuesday after picking up a calf injury in the game before in Christchurch. Turns out the 35-year-old will take a week or so before he can return to the field of play.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the 1st T20I against India at Hagley Oval. (ANI Pic Service)

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Ferguson is also part of New Zealand’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth matches, scheduled to be played on November 13 and November 15. He is expected to return for those games. Matt Fisher, who was called up as a cover ahead of the third game, has now been permanently added to the squad for the remaining two T20I games. Central Stags fast-bowler Brett Randell has been named as a Fisher replacement for the remaining two four-day unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A.

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Ferguson is the second big injury blow to New Zealand in the ongoing series. Another pacer, Matt Henry, won’t feature further in the series on account of a quad injury. His return to action can take a little longer compared to Ferguson's.

‘We are gutted for Lockie and Matt’

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand coach Rob Walter was hurt by the injuries to his important fast bowlers. “We’re gutted for Lockie and Matt. Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you have to miss games. Fortunately for Matt, he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he’ll still play a key role in the ODIs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand coach Rob Walter was hurt by the injuries to his important fast bowlers. “We’re gutted for Lockie and Matt. Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you have to miss games. Fortunately for Matt, he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he’ll still play a key role in the ODIs. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he’s determined to be back for the ODIs,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) media release.

The release also provided an update on all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who played in the third T20I, his first international game since the Oval Test match against England in June. “As per the planned workload management of Kyle Jamieson, he will remain in Wellington and is available for Canterbury’s second round of Ford Trophy on Saturday, before re-joining the BLACKCAPS on Monday for the ODI series."

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