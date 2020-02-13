Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly to divorce after 7 years of marriage

cricket

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:00 IST

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced their separation on Wednesday. The couple got married in 2012 and have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee. “After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably,” the statement read. “With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”

They have requested for privacy which will help them “manage the next stage of their lives”.

“We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives,” they said in the statement.

Reports also suggest that Clarke and Kyly have thought of settling the divorce outside court. He is understood to have moved out of the home he and Kyly shared in the ritzy eastern Sydney suburb of Vaucluse estimated to be worth at least $12million, when they separated five months ago

Michael Clarke was earlier engaged to model Lara Bingle, before the two separated in 2010.

The right-hander represented Australia in 115 Tests, scoring 8643 runs, including 28 centuries and also won the World Cup captaining the side in 2015 World Cup.

Immediately after this, Clarke also confirmed that he will be joining the Big Sports Breakfast show this year alongside former rugby league great Laurie Daley.