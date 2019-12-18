e-paper
Former Mumbai cricketer reports corruption approach by rival franchise owner

Former Mumbai cricketer reports corruption approach by rival franchise owner

The former Mumbai player has told the BCCI ACU that he was approached by the franchise owner of a rival team to under-perform in a semi-final match in the league.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:49 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Rasesh Mandani
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

A franchise owner in T20 Mumbai, the Mumbai Cricket Association-run T20 league, was called in for questioning by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the BCCI recently. The team owner is a businessman and also a promoter in more than one international T20 league.

The questioning was a follow-up to a corrupt approach reported by a player against the owner during the second edition of the T20 Mumbai tournament, earlier this year. The player who reported the approach has represented Mumbai in first-class cricket, as well as other state teams in the past few years.

“Yes, a franchise owner in the T20 Mumbai league was called (in) for questioning and investigations are in progress,” BCCI ACU head Ajit Singh confirmed.

The player has told the ACU that he was approached by the franchise owner of a rival team to under-perform in a semi-final match in the league.

This is not the first instance where a franchise owner of a state T20 league is under the scanner. Bengaluru police are conducting investigations in the Karnataka Premier League and a franchise owner, Ali Asfaq Thara, was arrested and is currently out on bail.

The T20 Mumbai league incident involved a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy player, who has also played domestic cricket for other state teams in the past few years.

