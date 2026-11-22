Railways pacer Jamshed Alam produced an extraordinary spell in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tie on Sunday, November 22.

Jamshed Alam dismantled Saurashtra with four wickets off four consecutive deliveries. (Jamshed Alam Instagram) more less

He picked up four wickets in four consecutive deliveries against Saurashtra. The remarkable achievement came during the Elite Group B encounter at the Daly College Ground in Indore. Alam dismantled the opposition with a stunning opening spell.

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The right-arm pacer began with four wickets for just four runs in his first six deliveries. He had already claimed three wickets by the fifth delivery before striking again with the final ball of the over. The devastating burst left Saurashtra struggling in their pursuit of Railways' 182/5.

Jamshed Alam in exclusive club

Alam's achievement makes him only the third bowler in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. According to the BCCI's statistical records published ahead of the tournament, only Abhimanyu Mithun and Darshan Nalkande had accomplished the feat.

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{{^usCountry}} Pacer Mithun achieved the milestone for Karnataka against Haryana in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final. He dismissed four batters in four consecutive deliveries during the final over of Haryana's innings and eventually claimed five wickets in that over. His remarkable spell ended with figures of 5/39. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pacer Mithun achieved the milestone for Karnataka against Haryana in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final. He dismissed four batters in four consecutive deliveries during the final over of Haryana's innings and eventually claimed five wickets in that over. His remarkable spell ended with figures of 5/39. {{/usCountry}}

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Two years later, Vidarbha pacer Darshan Nalkande repeated the achievement against Karnataka in the 2021 semi-final in Delhi. Nalkande dismissed four batters off consecutive deliveries in the final over of Karnataka's innings and finished with figures of 4/28. However, Vidarbha eventually lost the encounter by four runs.

Alam has now joined the exclusive list, but his performance was particularly significant because the four wickets came in his very first over. The Railways bowler subsequently completed his five-wicket haul, reaching figures of 5/21 after three overs as Saurashtra's chase unravelled.

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Earlier, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat won the toss and elected to field. Railways posted 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Jayant Lakhan leading the scoring with 47 off 39 deliveries. Ravi Singh contributed 32 off 23 balls, while Zubair Ali remained unbeaten on 27 off 18.

Prerak Mankad and Mohit Ulva claimed two wickets each for Saurashtra. However, Alam's extraordinary opening spell completely changed the complexion of the contest. Saurashtra were reduced to 52/6 after eight overs, leaving them facing a daunting task in their pursuit of 183.