New Delhi [India], : Teenage all-rounder Freya Kemp will miss England's upcoming ODI series in South Africa, returning home to manage her workload ahead of the Ashes tour against Australia next month, as per ICC. Freya Kemp to miss ODI series in South Africa

Initially selected for the Test, T20I, and ODI segments of the South Africa tour, the 19-year-old Kemp has been withdrawn as a precaution. This decision comes after her participation in the T20I series, where she took two wickets in three matches. Her standout performance was in the series opener in East London, where she clean bowled South Africa's No. 3, Anneke Bosch, for 18 runs. England dominated the T20I series, securing a 3-0 victory.

The ODI series in South Africa is part of the ICC Women's Championship, with England currently holding second place. A successful outcome in South Africa is crucial for them to finish at the top of the standings. England has already qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India next year, with the upcoming Ashes series in Australia likely to be Kemp's next international appearance after recovering from a prolonged back injury.

The first match of the ODI series will take place in Kimberley on Wednesday, the second ODI will take place in Durban on December 8, and the third game will be in Potchefstroom on December 11.

Kemp has played five ODIs for England, scoring 111 runs, and scalping six wickets.

In T20Is, she has picked up 18 wickets and scored 129 runs, in 22 matches. The all-rounder has one fifty each in both formats.

England's leading white-ball cricketers have seen notable improvements in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, following their impressive performances against South Africa.

Heather Knight's team quickly recovered from their early exit at the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup by winning the first match of their three-game T20I series against South Africa in East London. Several standout players contributed significantly to this victory.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was particularly impressive, scoring 59 runs and earning the Player of the Match award. This performance lifted the 32-year-old two places to 14th in the T20I batter rankings.

Sciver-Brunt's partnership with Amy Jones, who added a crucial 31 runs, was vital in securing the win. Jones also moved up one place to 29th in the T20I batter rankings.

Despite these advancements, Australia's Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remain at the top of the T20I batter rankings, with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt holding third place following her 22-run innings at Buffalo Park.

England's Sophie Ecclestone extended her lead at the top of the T20I bowling rankings with a tight spell of 1/18 against South Africa. Charlie Dean also made gains, climbing four places to 15th after taking two wickets in the same match.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk had notable achievements despite the team's four-wicket loss. She improved four spots to 37th in the T20I bowling rankings and moved up two places to 11th in the T20I all-rounder rankings. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continues to lead the all-rounder rankings.

These ranking changes highlight the ongoing competition and the outstanding efforts of players to improve and excel on the international stage.

