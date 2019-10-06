e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

‘From a great cricketer to a puppet of Pak army and terrorists’ - Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan

Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Imran Khan has been under severe attack from different quarters.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:55 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan
Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan(HT Collage)
         

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as “a safe breeding ground for terrorists.” Kaif shared an article of an Indian publication and wrote: “Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.”

 

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh lash out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for his UNGA speech

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had also labelled Khan’s address at the UNGA as “rubbish”, saying that this is not the cricketer the world knew of.

Ganguly had made the comment while replying to Virender Sehwag’s tweet in which he had shared a video of Imran Khan.

“Viru...I see this and I am shocked...a speech which is unheard of...a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most...and the leader speaks such rubbish...not the Imran Khan the cricketer world knew...speech in UN was poor,” Ganguly had tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Sehwag shared the video on Twitter in which American anchors can be seen slamming the cricketer-turned Prime Minister Khan.

Sehwag shared the video and captioned the post as “You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself.”

In an interaction with an American news channel, Khan mocked the infrastructure in the country, saying “You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here.”

ALSO READ: ‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The anchors did not take Khan’s comment in a good manner and blasted Khan by commenting “You don’t sound like a Prime Minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx”.

On Wednesday, cricketers including Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan slammed Khan for his speech at the UNGA and said his words did not reflect sportsmanship.

At the UNGA, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India’s growth and how the country has developed under his leadership, while Khan spoke about Kashmir issue and also warned India of a nuclear war.

On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370, withdrawing special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 18:47 IST

