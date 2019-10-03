e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

While cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami were critical of Imran’s choice of words, Sehwag posted a clip of Imran speaking on a US news show, where he gets called a welder by the anchor.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag during the Hindustan Times Mint-Asia Leadership Summit, in Singapore.
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag during the Hindustan Times Mint-Asia Leadership Summit, in Singapore.(HT Photo)
         

Former India opener Virender Sehwag joined a bunch Indian cricketers who have criticized Pakistan Prime Minister for his speech at the United Nations Genral Assembly. While cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami were critical of Imran’s choice of words, Sehwag posted a clip of Imran speaking on a US news show, where he gets called a welder by the anchor.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh lash out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for his UNGA speech

“You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself,” tweeted Sehwag with the video. 

During his UNGA speech, Khan had said: “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom.”

Tensions have been high between the neighbouring countries since India decided to abrogate the Artcile 370 which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir and also took away its statehood. Several cricketers from both sides of the border have since toed their respective government’s line.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:24 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket