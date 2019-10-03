‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

cricket

Former India opener Virender Sehwag joined a bunch Indian cricketers who have criticized Pakistan Prime Minister for his speech at the United Nations Genral Assembly. While cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami were critical of Imran’s choice of words, Sehwag posted a clip of Imran speaking on a US news show, where he gets called a welder by the anchor.

“You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself,” tweeted Sehwag with the video.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2019

During his UNGA speech, Khan had said: “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom.”

Tensions have been high between the neighbouring countries since India decided to abrogate the Artcile 370 which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir and also took away its statehood. Several cricketers from both sides of the border have since toed their respective government’s line.

