Home / Cricket / Furious Heinrich Klaasen attacks umpires after being denied no ball, lashes out at SRH crowd: ‘Very disappointed’

Furious Heinrich Klaasen attacks umpires after being denied no ball, lashes out at SRH crowd: ‘Very disappointed’

ByHT Sports Desk
May 13, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Heinrich Klaasen was visibly furious after a controversial umpiring call followed unruly behaviour from the SRH crowd during the game against LSG.

Controversy erupted in the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday afternoon after the crowd in Hyderabad had a heated exchange with LSG members near the dugout. The things seemingly escalated after the Sunrisers were surprisingly denied a no ball for height, despite the ball appearing to go past Heinrich Klaasen above the waist. The batter was visibly stunned with the decision and had an animated chat with the leg umpire, which was eventually followed by unruly behaviour from the crowd.

Heinrich Klaasen(IPL)
Heinrich Klaasen(IPL)

The match was halted for many minutes and both, Klaasen and his batting partner Abdul Samad lost momentum; while the South African batter was dismissed in the same over, Samad could score only one six in the final over of the innings as the SRH added 9 runs off the remaining seven deliveries post the incident.

Also read: Watch: Furious SRH crowd break into 'Kohli' chant after heated exchange with LSG members over bizarre no-ball call

Klaasen was frustrated even during the mid-match interview, as he slammed the umpires for poor decision-making and also lashed out at the crowd in Hyderabad.

“Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want at the venue. Very disappointed (because) that broke our momentum. Not a great umpiring decision being made there, but it's part of the game,” Klaasen said.

Reflecting on SRH's innings as they finished on 182/6 in 20 overs, Klaasen – who top-scored with 47 runs – stated that Krunal's twin-wicket over impacted the pace of the innings.

“The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal - Markram and Phillips' wicket.) That broke the moment, it was difficult to play the harder length balls. Need to bowl length and slower ones into the wicket, can't be too full. It's not a bad wicket, but it's a bit slow,” Klaasen said.

The SRH are currently ninth in the league table but can leapfrog to sixth place if they register a big win over the Super Giants on Saturday.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
heinrich klaasen sunrisers hyderabad ipl lucknow super giants + 2 more
heinrich klaasen sunrisers hyderabad ipl lucknow super giants + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out