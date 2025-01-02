'Gautam Gambhir a compromise, was never BCCI's first choice as India head coach. It was…'

Earlier in 2024, when Rahul Dravid had confirmed that he would no longer extend his contract with the BCCI as the head coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir emerged as the strongest candidate to replace the legend. And it seemed a fitting replacement with Gambhir heading into his new role on the back of an IPL title for Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor. However, as the former India opener stands on the brink of losing his job in the Indian team, a report revealed that he was only a "compromise." Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference(Nitin Lawate )

Rumours about Gambhir as Dravid's replacement started largely during the second half of IPL 2024. There was barely any other contender to challenge the former India World Cup winner, despite Gambhir lacking any experience as a coach. Even in his only other stint in IPL post-retirement, Gambhir had served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants.

However, Gambhir has had a torrid time as a head coach since his official appointment in July. This includes an ODI series loss in Sri Lanka and an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash in a home Test series against New Zealand. He now stands on the verge of a second consecutive Test series defeat, as India trail 1-2 against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side is set to concede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade, unless they draw the final Test in Sydney later this week.

'Gambhir was never BCCI's first choice'

With time running out for Gambhir, who has until the Champions Trophy in February to prove his worth, a report in PTI claimed that the former India left-handed batter was never BCCI's first-choice option to replace Dravid. It was head of the National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman, before the India legend declined the offer. In fact, Gambhir was picked after some renowned overseas name too rejected the role.

"He was never BCCI's first choice (it was VVS Laxman) and some of the well-known overseas names didn't want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise. Obviously, some other compulsions were also there," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Gambhir will only hope India pull off a miracle at the SCG in the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series, which could give him some hope of being with the Indian team until the end of his contract in 2027.