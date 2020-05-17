e-paper
Home / Cricket / Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi over controversial Kashmir remarks

Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi over controversial Kashmir remarks

“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

cricket Updated: May 17, 2020 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir.
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(File)
         

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi over his recently reported remarks against India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a video clip reported by ABP news which is being shared on social media, Afridi was heard criticising PM Modi. In reply to Afridi’s remarks, Gambhir wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”

Also read: I knew if MS Dhoni is playing, I won’t get to play: Saha on how he made most of opportunities

“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

Afridi also took a jibe at Gambhir by referring him as a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond. “Gambhir behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. In Karachi, we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). It’s simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive & Gambhir wasn’t,” he further wrote in his autobiography.

Also read: ‘Wanted to play against CSK’: Sreesanth denies claims he argued with Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid

In April, Gambhir had replied to Afridi and said: “Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists,” he had said.

