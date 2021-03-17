IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'It'll surely hurt me if I were in Suryakumar's place': Gautam Gambhir slams Team India's selection in 3rd T20I
cricket

'It'll surely hurt me if I were in Suryakumar's place': Gautam Gambhir slams Team India's selection in 3rd T20I

Gautam Gambhir said the Indian team management’s decision to drop him for the 3rd T20I against England without even getting a chance to bat on debut would’ve hurt him had he been in Suryakumar Yadav’s place.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir came down heavily on the Indian team management for dropping Suryakumar Yadav from the playing XI in the third T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

India decided to drop Suryakumar and bring Rohit Sharma back in the XI. Rohit and KL Rahul opened the innings while last match hero Ishan Kishan dropped down to No.3. Suryakumar had made his debut in the 2nd T20I but didn’t get an opportunity to bat.

Gambhir said the team management’s decision would’ve hurt him had he been in Suryakumar Yadav’s place.

“It will surely hurt me, if I was in Surya’s position,” Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo in a video interview.

Gambhir cited the examples of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson who were dropped from the India T20I side without getting consistent opportunities to highlight his point further.

Also Read | 'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

“I’m not 21, I’m 30. Once you touch 30, the insecurities start creeping in a lot more. Look at what has happened to Manish Pandey, no one even talks about him. Look at Sanju Samson, no one even asks a question where is he?” Gambhir added.

The former opener said India should have given at least three or four games to Suryakumar to see where the right-hander stands.

“If you’ve made a debut, you’ve probably try and give him a few matches. As long as you don’t get the backing of team management, you won’t be successful.

“Look at Ishan Kishan… Scores a half century and then gets dragged to No.3,” Gambhir added.

That Suryakumar has not been tested at the international level, will hurt India if he suddenly has to replace someone during the T20 World Cup later this year, said Gambhir.

“What have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket? Tomorrow if you have to go back to Surya? I hope it doesn’t happen, I don’t like anyone getting injured…

“But for example if there’s an injury to Shreyas Iyer, who are you gonna go for a at No.4? At least have a look at someone whom you have got into the set-up, give him 3-4 games and see where he stands,” Gambhir said.

India are 2-1 down in the five-match series after losing the 3rd T20I by eight wickets on Tuesday.

