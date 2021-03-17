'This is just beyond me': Sanjay Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination in 3rd T20I against England
- Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
India’s decision to open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and drop Ishan Kishan to No.3 in the third T20I against England was ‘beyond’ former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with Rahul for company.
“After a sensational debut as a T20 opener that Ishan is not opening in the next game is just beyond me!” Tweeted Manjrekar.
As it turned out, none of Rohit, Kishan and Rahul got going as England reduced India to 24 for 3 inside the powerplay, a blow from which the hosts never really recovered despite a brilliant unbeaten 77 from captain Kohli while batting at an unusual No.4 position.
Also Read | 'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli
Rahul was clean bowled for his second duck in a row by Mark Wood, Rohit (15) was cramped for room by the same bowler while Kishan (4) miscued his pull shot off Chris Jordan.
India have now fielded a different opening combination in all three T20Is against England. While it is clear that the management wants to try out different combinations in limited international fixtures they have before the T20 World Cup later this year, an unsettled top-order has left India vulnerable in front the raw pace of Wood and Jofra Archer.
Also Read | 'Rahul is our best batsman in T20s, three cheap dismissals don't change that'
"If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you as a team. The England bowlers were absolutely brilliant with the new ball. In the first six overs, they hardly gave us anything and made our lives very difficult," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony after England beat India by eight wickets.
"We tried to come back as well as we could but I don't think our body language in the second half was acceptable in the field. Defending 160, you need intensity and energy and that was lacking tonight."
