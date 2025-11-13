Gautam Gambhir storms Eden nets, settles Kuldeep Yadav vs Axar Patel debate; drills Shubman Gill before Kolkata Test

With India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate largely revealing the batting line-up, including Dhruv Jurel replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, the playing XI debate is now down to one spot: an extra all-rounder in Axar Patel or a specialist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. While captain Shubman Gill admitted they are facing a conflict over the bowling combination, India’s final net session at Eden Gardens hinted at their pick for the series opener against South Africa. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) with Kuldeep Yadav (centre) and Axar Patel during a training session on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa(PTI)

According to a report in RevSportz, Gambhir led the nets session with intensity, holding animated discussions with Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Kuldeep. When Kuldeep bowled to KL Rahul, the head coach stepped in with advice, hinting that India may prefer the chinaman over Axar, potentially repeating the same bowling combination from the Delhi Test against the West Indies last month. With ample sunlight over the past two days, the Eden Gardens pitch has dried out, which could prove a winning call.

India had picked Kuldeep as the third spinner in their last home Test against the West Indies, and he had emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at 19.50 average.

However, in the pre-match presser in Kolkata on Thursday, Gill admitted India are yet to settle on that one bowling spot. "Yeah, this time of the year, there’s always that conflict -- whether to go for an extra all-rounder or an extra spinner," he said. "That's why I said we’ll see the wicket in the morning and decide what combination gives us the best chance to win the Test.”

When asked specifically what will be team's choice between Axar and Kuldeep, he said, "Let's leave that one for tomorrow. You can find out at the toss."

After working with Kuldeep, Gambhir shifted his focus to Gill, engaging the skipper in multiple discussions on his front-foot technique. When Gill moved to a separate net to face Kuldeep, Axar, and two local bowlers, a left-arm spinner and a right-arm off-spinner, Gambhir observed closely and stepped in immediately whenever he spotted a flaw in Gill’s technique.