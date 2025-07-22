Gavaskar fails to understand Jaiswal, Karun no-show; Prasidh, Kuldeep not spared either: 'Guys who haven't done well...'

The fourth India vs England Manchester Test is upon us, and never has the series been more interestingly poised than right now. With England ahead 2-1, the fourth Test is make or break for India. India need a win to stay alive in the tournament, whereas a defeat will hand the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to England and their captain Ben Stokes. Yes, a draw also keeps India in the series, but let’s be honest, a draw is pretty much out of the equation here, given the brand of cricket both teams have played. Hence, if India were to win, the players need to come out firing on all cylinders and with much bravado. Is Sunil Gavaskar's concern for Yashasvi Jaiswal justified?(AFP Images)

The second and third Tests saw KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continue their belligerent forms, but while India benefitted from three of their dynamic batters, they missed the ammunition from the bat of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even Karun Nair, who has been given repeated chances, remains the only Indian batter to not score even a single half-century. With an eight-day gap between the Lord's and Manchester Tests, Sunil Gavaskar expected the likes of Jaiswal, Karun and others to participate in a practice match – of any kind – but since that didn't happen, the former India captain wasn't able to understand the thought process behind it.

"While it is fair for the seniors to take it easy in these gaps and try and get away from cricket and get their bodies and minds refreshed for the remaining battles, the youngsters in the team without much experience of playing in foreign conditions could do with game time to press their case for inclusion in the playing XI. Even those out of form or rhythm would appreciate the chance to get their mojo back," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"Not having any match practice will only make the guys, who have not done well to worry a bit more, which doesn’t stand them in good stead. This eight-day gap before the Manchester Test would have been most useful for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran to get some useful batting practice even if it was a match played against an ordinary team."

Same goes for the bowlers

Gavaskar reserved the same sentiments for some of the Indian fast bowlers. Prasidh Krishna had a woeful outing at Edgbaston, while Arshdeep Singh has yet to get a game. The left-arm seamer was eventually ruled out of the Old Trafford Test due to a finger injury, but Gavaskar felt Kuldeep Yadav, who could be in with a chance to play the Test match starting tomorrow, should have turned up for a practice match or some sort of simulation game.

"For bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna too, it would have helped to get their run-ups, lines and lengths going. Imagine if they suddenly have to bowl in a Test match when they haven’t played any cricket for more than a month. To expect them to get going straightaway would be totally unfair on these young and keen cricketers," added Gavaskar.