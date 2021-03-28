'Get well soon, little master': Viv Richards sends Tendulkar heartfelt message after testing positive for Covid-19

West Indies batting great Vivian Richards shared a heartfelt message for India legend Sachin Tendulkar after the former India captain announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. In a tweet, Richards wrote that billions of people are praying for Tendulkar's speedy recovery.

"Wishing well and a very speedy recovery to my man @sachin_rt. Get well soon little master. You have prayers of billions around the world," he wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar has always counted Richards as one of his all-time cricketing idols. In fact, in his autobiography 'Playing it My Way,' Tendulkar had revealed that he had contemplated retiring from international cricket after India were eliminated from the 2007 World Cup, but changed his mind after a conversation with Richards, where the former West Indies batsman convinced him to play till at least the 2011 World Cup.

Apart from Richards, other former cricketers including Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha also wished Tendulkar a speedy recovery.

Tendulkar on Saturday took had confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and has decided to quarantine himself at home as advised by the doctors.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," his tweet read.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he added.

The former India captain thanked the healthcare professionals for their constant support. "I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," he further wrote.

Later in the day, Tendulkar’s former India teammate Yusuf Pathan had also tested positive for Covid-19. The two had recently taken part in the Road Safety World Series where India Legends emerged winners by beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final in Raipur.