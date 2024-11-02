Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gill, Pant sparkle as India reach 195-5 at lunch

Reuters |
Nov 02, 2024 11:39 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-IND-NZL/:Cricket-Gill, Pant sparkle as India reach 195-5 at lunch

Nov 2 - Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant made entertaining half-centuries as India responded to New Zealand's first innings total of 235 by reaching 195-5 at lunch on day two of the third and final test in Mumbai on Saturday.

Gill, Pant sparkle as India reach 195-5 at lunch
Gill, Pant sparkle as India reach 195-5 at lunch

Gill was batting on 70 with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 10 after Pant was dismissed for 60 as India trailed the tourists by 40 runs on another sweltering day at the Wankhede Stadium.

A late collapse on Friday meant India resumed on 86-4, and Pant eased any early nerves by smashing spinner Ajaz Patel for three boundaries in the opening over before scooping one for four a little later.

Gill was handed a reprieve on 45 while looking to charge Glenn Phillips midway through the first session, when substitute Mark Chapman dropped a simple catch running in from the deep.

He then reached his seventh test half-century, as the Black Caps struggled to contain runs after missing a big chance to put pressure on the hosts.

Pant, who stepped out of his crease and hit Patel out of the park a couple of times and pulled Phillips for a four, then took a single to reach his fifty in only 36 balls, the fastest by an Indian against New Zealand.

Phillips was unfortunate to miss out again when Matt Henry dropped Pant on 53, but Ish Sodhi trapped the batsman lbw to end the fifth-wicket partnership for 96.

New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //