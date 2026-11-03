Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket late Monday night. In his career, he represented Australia in 286 matches, scoring 7226 runs and taking 136 wickets. He won the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2023 and was also part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2021.

Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement on Tuesday. (AP)

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The 38-year-old played 7 Tests, 149 ODIs and 130 T20Is for Australia. In ODIs, he scored 3990 runs and 2897 runs in the shortest format. He also has five T20I hundreds to his name, the joint-most by any player.

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“A little bit sad and a little bit inevitable as well. Announcing my retirement from international cricket and domestic games for Victoria in the 50-over and four-day stuff. Red ball completely, probably won't shock anybody,” Maxwell said on the Final World Podcast.

The big-hitting batter has been active in franchise cricket of late, and most recently, he turned up for Belfast Wolves in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League in September. Days later, he also represented Victoria in two One-Day Cup matches.

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{{^usCountry}} “After the last one-day game for Victoria, speaking to my teammates and letting them know that that was going to be my last game for the state was probably harder than I thought it was going to be. Knowing that they've played such a huge role in my whole career, every time I've come back, had great teammates there and a lot of support from the state,” said Maxwell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After the last one-day game for Victoria, speaking to my teammates and letting them know that that was going to be my last game for the state was probably harder than I thought it was going to be. Knowing that they've played such a huge role in my whole career, every time I've come back, had great teammates there and a lot of support from the state,” said Maxwell. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yeah, I certainly got a little bit choked up speaking in front of the group, but yeah, it's probably a time where I probably need to spend a little bit more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments I've got in my career,” he added.

Maxwell's career highlights

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Maxwell will always be remembered for one of the greatest knocks ever during the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium against Afghanistan. Australia were reeling at 91/7 in the chase of 292 and from there on, he helped the Pat Cummins-led side achieve an improbable win.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 201 off just 128 deliveries, hammering 21 fours and 10 sixes. For the majority of the innings, he was unable to run due to cramps. He formed an unbeaten 202-run stand with skipper Cummins for the eighth wicket, taking Australia home with three wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

Maxwell had announced his ODI retirement in June 2025, with his final appearance coming in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India at the Dubai International Stadium. Cricket Australia also left him out of the central contract list for the 2026-27 season, which was announced in April this year.

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He last played for Australia during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, when the side was knocked out in the group stage. The signs were ominous when he was left out of the squad for the Bangladesh T20Is.

“We probably had numerous discussions before and after the T20 World Cup. And it was pretty open-ended. There wasn't any pressure from that side [Australia team management], and we decided to sort of leave the door open. There were a couple of series that were coming up; they were going to look to the future, and we saw that in Bangladesh with guys getting their opportunity and performing really well,” said Maxwell.