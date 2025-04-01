Glenn Maxwell leaves ex-IND cricketer clueless after poor start to IPL 2025: ‘…no one knows how he would play’

Punjab Kings have started their season on a promising note with a crucial win over Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad. The rejuvenated Punjab side ticked almost every box with the clinical performance, but there is one player who has come under the scanner once again - Glenn Maxwell. PBKS re-signed Maxwell for INR 4.20 crore as the team entered a rebuilding phase under new head coach Ricky Ponting. The star all-rounder was straightaway picked in the XI for Punjab's first match of the season, but he failed to make an impact with the bat on the debut of a second stint with them. Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck in Punjab Kings' first match of IPL 2025.(PTI Image)

He attempted a reverse sweep on the first ball and missed it completely to get trapped in front of the wicket and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said that Maxwell has one again left clueless about how he would play in Punjab Kings' next match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

"One thing that will be worth watching would be how Maxwell would play because no one knows how Maxwell would play. Whether he would hit or not, who knows? That's Glenn Maxwell. He got out for zero in the last match. He should have taken the DRS, but he didn't take it because he had played such a bad shot," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Despite failing with the bat, Maxwell made a valuable contribution to Punjab's win as he claimed the massive wicket of Shubman Gill, which turned the tide in his team's favour.

“Prabhsimran Singh also needs to score runs”

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that PBKS will keep Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen as the two fast-bowling overseas options in their XI.

“If you make one of Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen sit out, you will need one batter. They had sent Azmatullah up the order. If he isn't there, then there will be more responsibility on Maxwell,” he added.

Meanwhile, he suggested that opening batter Prabhsimran Singh, who was retained by PBKS after last season, will be under pressure to score big runs against LSG.

"Prabhsimran Singh also needs to score runs because Priyansh Arya has scored runs, but Prabhsimran hasn't, and he was one of their retained players," Chopra observed.