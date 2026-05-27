Glenn Phillips gets angry: What happened in the RCB vs GT post-match press conference that ticked him off

Glenn Phillips was one of the many Gujarat Titans players affected by the team’s meek surrender against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth 255 to win Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Titans endured a complete batting failure, only to muster 162. They have one match left to course-correct, but before the team could get down to it, something happened during the post-match press conference that made Phillips furious. Glenn Phillips did not see that coming. (Screengrab)

A player or a member of the support/coaching staff is usually grilled after a match. However, a bizarre question from one of the reporters clearly did not sit well with Phillips. Asked whether RCB belting the highest-ever total in IPL Playoffs got inside the head of the Titans, Phillips snapped and gave it back to the scribe.

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Reporter: “You said that 250 is a score that can be tough to chase. Did GT give up mentally after the first innings itself?”

At first, Phillips was startled to hear the question. But upon realisation, even the New Zealand all-rounder, who is usually calm and fun to be around, couldn’t help but laugh before letting it rip.

“That’s a silly question. That is a really silly question. No one goes in there waiting to go, ‘Oh, you know what? We’re just going to give up on this one.’ Why would we do that as professional cricketers?” he said.

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“That’s a terrible question. We went out there, we gave it everything. Unfortunately, when you’re trying to chase 250, everything has to go right. And we went out there to try and make everything go right, and obviously it didn’t.”