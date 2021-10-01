‘Goddess of off-side’: Twitter on fire after Smriti Mandhana shatters records with historic Test hundred vs Australia

India women's team opening batter Smriti Mandhana slammed her maiden Test hundred in the historic day-night pink-ball Test match against Australia. Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests. She brought her hundred with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over on Day 2 of India women's first pink-ball Test in Queensland on Friday.

Mandhana also became the first Indian woman to score a Test century in Australia.

Mandhana would have departed without adding to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry had overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.

Mandhana, however, shook off the early jitters and got about her business quickly. The boundaries started to flow from her bat like the first day.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Mandhana's historic pink-ball hundred

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Historic moment in Indian Women's cricket - Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian Women to score a Test hundred in Australian soil.pic.twitter.com/HkJxFYTUHO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2021

💯 for @mandhana_smriti! 👏 👏



Maiden Test ton for the #TeamIndia left-hander. 👍 👍



What a fantastic knock this has been! 🙌 🙌 #AUSvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/2SSnLRg789 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021

45.2 Caught off a no-ball 👻

51.5 Raises her first ever Test century 👏



A momentous and rollercoaster day for Smriti Mandhana 🎢



📺 Watch the match live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🧮 Match centre | https://t.co/cKISkEvPH4 pic.twitter.com/VYtKzCysnp — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2021

Mandhana and Punam Raut took India's past 150 for the loss of just 1 wicket.

Earlier on Day 1, Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 boundaries, added 93 for the opening stand with Shafali Verma (31 off 64 balls), who played the second fiddle during their partnership.

Most of the second session's play was washed out but Mandhana added another 16 runs to surpass her previous best of 78.

She pulled Tahlia McGrath for a six over deep square leg and also carted the same bowler over mid-wicket for a boundary.

Giving her company is Punam Raut (16 batting, 57 balls) and they have added 39 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand.

The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.

In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.

Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.

In case of Shafali, she did hit four boundaries but also looked a bit scratchy and offered a couple of chances -- one to Meg Lanning in the slips which was a reflex catch and the other to Annabel Sutherland stationed at mid-on.

Finally she was gone trying to hit left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux against the turn and offered a sitter to McGrath at mid-off.

