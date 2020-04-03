‘Gonna give my all till next World Cup, will think about formats later’ - Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:57 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that playing all three formats of cricket for so many years is not easy. Speaking in a candid chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, Kohli said that he keeps taking breaks in between to maintain his schedule. “I have been taking breaks, honestly. I felt like I was doing too much last 2-3 seasons. I take breaks every now and then, T20 matches, or ODI series here and there. I don’t wanna miss Test cricket, honestly,” he said.

He further added: “There were a few T20 cricket matches in between I felt which had no relevance. I have spoken about it at press conferences. I have said that you don’t wanna have matches in which you feel zero motivation or energy. I don’t like to play like that.”

Kohli further said: “I have been playing three formats for the past nine years, along with IPL... captaining RCB for six years. It’s not easy.”

Talking about his future, he added: “I have set 2-3 years till next World Cup for myself, I am going to give it all. After that, I will figure out where I stand, which format, all those questions come later.”

Kohli has been Pietersen’s biggest guest so far after the former England cricketer decided to interview cricketers around the globe amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Previously South Africa’s Dale Steyn, Pakistan’s Amed Shahzad and India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma were invited KP’s Instagram live.