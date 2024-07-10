Gus Atkinson rips West Indies apart in dream England Test debut, enters history books with record-equalling 7 wickets

Gus Atkinson tore apart the West Indies batting order on his Test debut, taking seven wickets in the first innings of the ongoing England vs West Indies first Test, on Day 1 in London. The 26-year-old pacer accounted for the dismissals of Kraigg Brathwaite (6), Kirk McKenzie (1), Alick Athanaze (23), Jason Holder (0), Joshua Da Silva (0), Alzarri Joseph (17) and Shamar Joseph (0) in front of the home crowd at Lord's. England's Gus Atkinson celebrates a wicket.(Action Images via Reuters)

Atkinson's 7/45 in 12.0 overs saw West Indies get bowled out for 121 in 41.4 overs. It is also the joint-highest by an Englishman in an innings on their Test debut.

Best figures on Test debut for England:

7/37 - John Ferris vs SA, Cape Town, 1892

7/43 - Dominic Cork vs WI, Lord's, 1995

7/45 - Gus Atkinson vs WI, Lord's, 2024*

7/46 - John Lever vs IND, Delhi, 1976

7/49 - Alec Bedser vs IND, Lord's, 1946

Reacting to Atkinson's spell, one fan wrote, “Jimmy Anderson takes the final wicket to dismiss the West Indies on day one for 121. An amazing 7 wickets on debut for Gus Atkinson,,,fantastic bowling and fielding. ..now can the batsmen do the same?”

Another fan stated, “Gus Atkinson, take a bow. That was some bowling performance. But the one wicket we all wanted to see today came right at the end of the innings! Overall, what a performance so far. Over to the batters now...”

Another stated on X, “If Gus Atkinson carries on at this rate of 7 wickets per innings, he will overtake Jimmys total test wickets in 51 tests time.”

Here are the other reactions:

His spell also included three wickets in an over, which also saw him complete his five-wicket haul. West Indies were 88/3, when Atkinson, who already took two wickets before lunch, came on to bowl in the 35th over, and removed Athanaze (caught by Joe Root) in the second ball.

Then in the next ball, he sent a sensational delivery that saw Holder edge it to Harry Brook in the slip cordon. Da Silva survived the hat-trick ball, but fell in the next delivery for a duck, inside edging it to the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is also Atkinson's Surrey teammate and is also making his Test debut.