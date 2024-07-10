‘Gautam Gambhir’s got strong opinions…’: Andy Flower makes huge statement after Team India’s new head coach appointment

Rahul Dravid ended his tenure as India head coach on a high, clinching the T20 World Cup 2024 title with Rohit Sharma in West Indies. Dravid's tenure also saw India end their ICC trophy drought which had been running since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir have worked together, when the Indian was with LSG.

After Dravid's departure, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that the India legend didn't want to extend his contract nor did he reapply for the position due to 'family commitments'.

The BCCI appointed hot-favourite Gautam Gambhir as Rahul Dravid's replacement and the decision has left fans with plenty of excitement. Former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower praised Gambhir and pointed out his contribution to Indian cricket. The pair worked together in LSG.

Speaking on Sony Sports, he said, "Well, the first thing he’s got to do is just give up his legends cricket at the moment. He’s quite a man Gautam Gambhir, I really enjoyed working with him. He’s got strong opinions, he’s got strong clear views on the game. He’s very decisive, he’s a very proud Indian, he loves Indian cricket and his position, representing Indian cricket. I think it’s a good appointment and I think he’s going to be successful."

Gambhir will be joining the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to start on July 27. He was most recently part of the KKR setup and saw them win the IPL 2024 title. During his playing career, Gambhir won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Unlike Dravid, he doesn't have much coaching experience.

In a statement, Gambhir said, "I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments."