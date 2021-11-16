'Had I reached the hospital 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst': Rizwan shares chilling ICU details

Shortly after Mohammad Rizwan played a heroic innings of 67 against Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, images of the Pakistan opener laying in a hospital bed emerged. During the mid-innings interval, batting coach Matthew Hayden revealed in an interview to the host broadcaster that Rizwan was ill even until the day before the match but managed to muster the courage to turn up for the crunch tie.

Rizwan was hospitalised and remained in the ICU due to a severe chest infection. He had been suffering from intermittent fever, persistent cough, and chest tightness for 3-5 days before being hospitalised. After the tests were conducted, the results confirmed that Rizwan had severe laryngeal infection leading to an esophageal spasm and bronchospasm.

The Pakistan batter, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury and recalled what he was told by the nurses upon admission.

"When I went to the hospital, I wasn't breathing. The doctor's kept telling me I'll soon be discharged but I ended up staying two days in ICU. One of the nurses told me that had I been 20 minutes late in reaching the hospital, both my windpipes would have burst," Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was treated by an Indian doctor, who was astonished by the batter's recovery. The Pakistan batter revealed that the entire time, playing the semi-final was always on his mind, and its motivation played a massive role in Rizwan getting back on his feet.

"They used to conduct regular tests but the constant thought in my mind was that I'll soon get fit to play the match. The doctor told me that he wanted me to play the semi-final for Pakistan which gave me a boost," added Rizwan.