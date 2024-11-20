New Delhi [India], : Glenn Maxwell's hopes of returning to first-class cricket were dented after a hamstring injury rendered him unavailable for Victoria's next two Sheffield Shield matches. Hamstring injury hits Maxwell's red-ball game hopes, raises concern over fitness for BBL

Maxwell injured his hamstring during Australia's 3rd T20I against Pakistan in Hobart. Following his recent setback, the 36-year-old now finds himself in a tight window to regain fitness before the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

The seasoned all-rounder limped off the field on Monday and was later diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell was also in contention to feature for the Prime Minister's XI for the two-day pink-ball match against India in Canberra. But even if Maxwell misses out on those games, he could still remain in contention for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka next year.

Last month, the spin-bowling all-rounder played his first red-ball game in over a year after he featured for Victoria's Second XI against Queensland.

Maxwell has seven Test appearances to his name and still craves to add more to his tally with his international career passing through the twilight phase.

"I think if I gave up on that Test dream now, I don't think I'd be doing justice to that younger Glenn Maxwell who was dying to put on the baggy green when he was a kid. And I think while there's still a glimmer of hope, I'll keep going for it," Maxwell told ESPNcricinfo last month.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch voiced his opinion about Maxwell's latest setback and doesn't believe he would be moved out of the frame.

"Don't think it makes any difference. The very little red-ball cricket Maxi's played over the last probably five years if they want to pick him, they'll pick him regardless, and it's not about if he goes and gets runs in Shield cricket. I don't think that comes into it at all because it's the skillset he has got - he's very good against spin, he's very versatile, [and] his off-spin is better than part-time," Finch told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

