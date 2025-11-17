Handshake between India and Pakistan: Blind women's teams display sportsmanship despite diplomatic tensions

India’s blind women cricketers upheld a masterclass in sportsmanship alongside a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan at the Women’s T20 World Cup for the blind in Colombo on Sunday. India and Pakistan players shaking hands.(@sohailimrangeo/x.com)

The match at Katunayake BOI Grounds saw India cruise to their fifth consecutive win, but it was the post-match scenes that provided the tournament’s most powerful moment. Both teams lined up for warm handshakes, shared a bus to the venue, and exchanged compliments after the game - a stark contrast to recent India-Pakistan fixtures where handshakes have been notably absent.

India dominate with clinical performance

Pakistan struggled from the start, collapsing to 23 for 4 before a crucial partnership between Mehreen Ali (66) and Bushra Ashraf (44) steadied the innings. India’s disciplined fielding proved decisive, with seven run-outs restricting Pakistan to 135 all out.

India’s chase was clinical. Captain Deepika TC anchored the innings with 45, while Anekha Devi remained unbeaten on 64, guiding India to 136/2 in just 10 overs. The comprehensive victory sealed India’s semifinal berth, with Anekha earning the Player of the Match honours for her blistering knock.

Sportsmanship takes center stage

While there was no handshake at the toss, reflecting the diplomatic tensions that have characterised recent India-Pakistan cricket encounters, the post-match conduct told a different story. Both captains congratulated each other on the field, and the teams travelled together, applauding their opponent’s effort throughout.

Pakistan captain Nimra Rafique congratulated India on their performance, while Deepika TC acknowledged Pakistan’s fighting spirit. Though neither team was permitted to speak with the media, images of mutual respect resonated beyond words.

The sport itself presents unique challenges. Blind cricket uses a white plastic ball filled with ball bearings, allowing players to track it by sound. Teams must field at least four completely blind players, three vision up to two meters, and four partially sighted players who can see up to six meters.

The tournament features Australia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the United States alongside India and Pakistan, with the final scheduled for next Sunday in Colombo. In a season where handshakes have become politicized at the senior level, it took two blind women’s teams to demonstrate what genuine sportsmanship looks like.